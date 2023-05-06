Damp finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a couple perfect days for early May on Friday and Saturday, Sunday is not looking so nice as showers and storms target the region from the northwest. Monday and Tuesday are also looking at rain and storm chances as a “ring of fire” pattern sets up over the region. Quiet weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday as the ring shifts east of the area. Then, rain chances return from Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Saturday evening sees a partly cloudy sky and stays pleasant-feeling as temperatures fall to the low 60s by midnight.

Clouds begin to increase Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Sunday starts with some sunshine and isolated showers and storms. Towards midday, a complex of showers and storms moves in from the northwest. It will rain for a couple hours or so, then the rest of the afternoon trends drier with only a stray shower or two popping up. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s with a breeze.

Outside of a pop-up shower, Sunday night remains quiet as low temperatures stay near 60 degrees in the humid environment.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday and Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky both days. High temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures reach the upper 70s on Wednesday and low 80s on Thursday.

By Friday, rain and storm chances return as high temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a couple showers possible. High temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

