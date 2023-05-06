Firefighters battled fire at cemetery

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled a structure fire at a cemetery.

Glasglow Volunteer Fire Chief Marty Blankenship said one of the two mausoleums caught fire at a cemetery in Kanawha County.

Firefighters said it’s unclear how the fire started at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens or how bad the damage was.

The GVFD and several other fire departments assisted with battling the fire.

