Firefighters battled fire at cemetery

The GVFD and several other fire departments are on scene of a structure fire at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.(Glasglow Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled a structure fire at a cemetery.

Glasglow Volunteer Fire Chief Marty Blankenship said one of the two mausoleums caught fire at a cemetery in Kanawha County.

Firefighters said it’s unclear how the fire started at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens or how bad the damage was.

The GVFD and several other fire departments assisted with battling the fire.

