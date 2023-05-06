Panthers blank Knights to force winner take all game

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 5, 2023
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Facing an elimination game, the Lincoln County softball team left no doubt who the better team was on Friday night in the Class AAA sectional softball tournament. The Panthers beat Cabell Midland 8-0 to force a winner take all game Saturday afternoon between the two teams.

Junior Josie Bird smashed a two run home run in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone for the game with Maci Lunsford adding a two run double in the third which put the game out of reach.

Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Friday night.

