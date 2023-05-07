Knights win softball sectional title

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day after getting mercied to force an elimination game, the Cabell Midland Knights recovered quite nicely and defeated Lincoln County 3-2 Saturday afternoon. With the win, Midland won the Region IV Section I title and advances to the regional tournament.

Lincoln County jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a Maci Lunsford home run but the Knights responded with three runs to take the lead for good in the top of the second inning.

Here are the highlights from the game.

