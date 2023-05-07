Man arrested after fight involving gun

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The shop owner of an auto repair store was arrested Friday after state police said he fired his gun at a man before hitting him in the face.

During an argument, West Virginia state police say, Ricky Walton Jr., the shop’s owner, got a prybar and tried to hit the victim.

He then grabbed a handgun and pointed it at their head.

That’s when the victim hit Walton in the face.

Troopers said Walton fired the gun toward the victim’s feet and then hit them in the face with his gun before firing a second shot.

State police said the victim wasn’t hit by any of the shots fired.

It’s unclear what they’re injuries were.

Will McClure lives near the auto shop and said he was outside his home when the shots were fired.

“I heard some shots go off about two to four,” he said. “Immediately after that, I heard some screams. For shots to be fired not even 1000 feet away or maybe about that, it’s kind of scary to think about.”

Walton was arrested on two (2) counts of Wanton Endangerment, two (2) counts of Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and one (1) count of Assault During the Commission of a Felony charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

