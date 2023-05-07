Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GVFD and several other fire departments are on scene of a structure fire at the Kanawha...
Firefighters investigate cause of mausoleum fire at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
Isaac Canterbury of St. Albans was found dead in Braxton County in May 2022, one year later,...
‘I don’t want him to be forgotten about,’ father of homicide victim speaks one year after son’s death
Body exhumed locally in Canadian cold case investigation
Man’s body exhumed in Putnam County, linked to cold case rape/murder of teen in Canada
Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Police searching for escaped inmate with “violent tendencies”
auto shop owner arrested
Man arrested after fight involving gun

Latest News

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
The alleged shooter in a Serbia school shooting is a 13-year-old male student, officials say.
Serbia’s education minister resigns following mass shootings
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
Mary the Eland antelope was safely captured and returned after she escaped the Lupa Zoo on...
Antelope safely returned to zoo after escaping, living in the wild for 5 weeks