Police searching for escaped inmate with “violent tendencies”

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Law enforcement is searching for an escaped inmate from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Eric Parkins,42, escaped from the STAR Community Justice Center around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Parkins has a tattoo behind his right ear, between the thumb and index finger on his left hand, and a ‘6″ and “8″ on his left ankle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Parkins was in jail for drug charges.

It’s unclear how the inmate escaped, and the incident remains under investigation by the OSHP.

If you see the suspect or have information on their whereabouts, contact the OSHP Portsmouth Post at 740-354-2888 or call 911.

