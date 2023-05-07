Police: Tennessee teen arrested after stealing, driving school bus

By Danica Sauter and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A teenager in Tennessee has been arrested for stealing a school bus and driving it onto the highway, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports that Metro Police said a 14-year-old boy took the bus from Kipp College Prep on Murfreesboro Pike on Saturday afternoon and “recklessly” drove into West Nashville and onto I-40 West before being arrested.

The teen hit the diesel fuel pump at Casey’s Market on Centennial Boulevard just before 4 p.m. and allegedly attempted to run over a person at the market, police said.

After going to Casey’s Market, the teen drove onto Briley Parkway and onto I-40 West, hitting another car in the process.

Officers chased the bus and deployed a spike strip near the McCrory Lane exit. The teen evidently saw the spike strip, slowed the bus and then attempted to turn around in the middle of the westbound lanes.

Officers went up to the bus when it was stopped, broke the glass doors and windows and used a taser on the teen as he was allegedly attempting to continue operating the bus.

The teen was arrested on the scene.

The teen was taken to juvenile court where he faces charges of vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GVFD and several other fire departments are on scene of a structure fire at the Kanawha...
Firefighters battled fire at cemetery
Isaac Canterbury of St. Albans was found dead in Braxton County in May 2022, one year later,...
‘I don’t want him to be forgotten about,’ father of homicide victim speaks one year after son’s death
Body exhumed locally in Canadian cold case investigation
Man’s body exhumed in Putnam County, linked to cold case rape/murder of teen in Canada
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Mage - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Mage wins on the big stage

Latest News

Carl’s Jr. has brought out artificial intelligence to take orders at drive-thrus.
This fast food restaurant is using AI to take orders
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
‘Big lunch’ follows big coronation celebrating King Charles
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Yellen: ‘No good options’ if Congress fails to act on debt
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they...
Police: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas
Pop culture expert Victor Lucas talks about the final film in the "Guardians of the Galaxy"...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million