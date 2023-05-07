Springy look, feel this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least Sunday was somewhat salvageable after the storm complex moved through during the first part of the day. While rain and storm chances continue into Monday and Tuesday, precipitation looks to be more scattered in nature, so there will definitely be more dry time than not. Wednesday and Thursday are looking like the pick days of the week because showers and storms return for Mother’s Day weekend.

Sunday evening stays dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Sunday night remains mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing. Due to the humid environment, a pop-up shower or storm is possible, but most locations stay dry. Low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures rising to around 80 degrees. Much of the day actually stays dry before scattered showers and storms develop late in the afternoon and especially after sunset.

Tuesday sees scattered showers under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures reach the upper 70s on Wednesday and low 80s on Thursday.

By Friday and into the Mother’s Day weekend, rain and storm chances return as high temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s.

