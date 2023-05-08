1 dead after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One person died Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian in Kanawha County, according to dispatchers.

Everett Lane at 3rd Avenue in East Bank has been blocked off by emergency crews.

The East Bank Police Department as well as Kanawha County EMS are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

