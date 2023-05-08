Bathroom remodeling with Creative Kitchens

By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Creative Kitchens can give your bathroom a brand new look.

Michael Tubbs, a designer with Creative Kitchens, stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for “aging in place.”

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Police searching for escaped inmate with “violent tendencies”
The GVFD and several other fire departments are on scene of a structure fire at the Kanawha...
Firefighters investigate cause of mausoleum fire at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
auto shop owner arrested
Man arrested after fight involving gun
Firefighters: Water issues delay initial response to house fire
Firefighters: Water supply issues delay initial response to house fire
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say

Latest News

Brown Landscape Management Lawn & Landscape Expert 05/05/2023
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, May 8th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, May 8th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Gassaway Volunteer firefighter John Forbush,24, died in the line of duty while attempted to...
Fallen West Virginia Firefighter honored