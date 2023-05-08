Crews on scene of two-car crash in Kanawha County

By Ryan Murphy
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Monday afternoon of a two-car crash in the Frame area of Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 4700 block of Aaron’s Fork Road.

Dispatchers say there was an initial report of entrapment.

Among the agencies on the scene are the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Frame and Pinch volunteer fire departments, and Kanawha County EMS.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

