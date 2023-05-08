CSX railroad crossing closure impacting access to homes

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in Mason County are left to deal with a major roadblock after a railroad crossing will be closed for a number of days.

Neighbors in the area said a sign posted near Church Street in Gallipolis Ferry is how they learned about the closure.

The crossing is the only entrance in or out for people to use to get from home, work, or school.

“They put that sign up that day nobody said anything or passed out papers in the mailboxes,” said Mary Gardner.

She wishes the company would be more open with residents about the project and where they should park their cars.

It’s also raised concerns about safety should an emergency arise.

“How are you going to be prepared for an emergency? I have a heart condition,” said Joseph Hurlow.

Mason County 911 Director Tiffany Franklins said she learned through a conversation that a plan is in place for first responders should something happen.

In a Facebook post, the Mason County Division of Homeland Security Emergency Management said a representative was able to reach a local supervisor who said a temporary crossing will be installed for the duration of the construction.

CSX did not return a comment to WSAZ about the project and safety measures taken to first responders would be able to access the area should an emergency arise.

