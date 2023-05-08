Fallen West Virginia Firefighter honored

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) hosted the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

On Sunday, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service honored 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.

Among those honored was fallen West Virginia Volunteer Firefighter John Forbush.

Firefighter

John D. Forbush

Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department

Forbush,24, died in the line of duty while attempting to save a mother and her child from the Elk River.

Forbush served for four years with the Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department.

Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque in honor of their sacrifices.

On Sunday, bells across the United States rang to honor those who died.

