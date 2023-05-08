Fallen West Virginia Firefighter honored

Gassaway Volunteer firefighter John Forbush,24, died in the line of duty while attempted to...
Gassaway Volunteer firefighter John Forbush,24, died in the line of duty while attempted to save a mother and her child from the Elk River.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) hosted the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

On Sunday, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service honored 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.

Among those honored was fallen West Virginia Volunteer Firefighter John Forbush.

Forbush,24, died in the line of duty while attempting to save a mother and her child from the Elk River.

Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Forbush served for four years with the Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department.

Community honors fallen firefighter

Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque in honor of their sacrifices.

On Sunday, bells across the United States rang to honor those who died.

See the 2023 honor roll on their website.

