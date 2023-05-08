GOP candidates for governor face off in The Kentucky Debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Candidates in the hotly contested Republican race for governor discussed the issues in the Kentucky Debate.

[WATCH THE FULL DEBATE BELOW]

Along with our co-sponsor, Transylvania University, we set criteria for inclusion in Monday night’s debate. It includes a candidate polling at least 5% in an independent statewide poll.

Northern Kentucky conservative activist Eric Deters, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles attended the debate

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft were the only invited candidates who did not accept our invitation.

They are among a dozen candidates competing for the state’s GOP nomination for governor in the May 16 primary.

Next week’s primary winner is widely expected to face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who has received consistently high voter approval ratings.

