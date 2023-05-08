Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe's is saying thanks to moms with a sweet deal.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Police searching for escaped inmate with “violent tendencies”
The GVFD and several other fire departments are on scene of a structure fire at the Kanawha...
Firefighters investigate cause of mausoleum fire at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
auto shop owner arrested
Man arrested after fight involving gun
Firefighters: Water issues delay initial response to house fire
Firefighters: Water supply issues delay initial response to house fire
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say

Latest News

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health
According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans...
Officer helps Taylor Swift fans with flat tire so they could make concert
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Lawsuit: Yellen should ignore ‘unconstitutional’ debt limit
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening