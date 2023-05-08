Man accused of submitting fake documents in police officer application

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man accused of submitting fake documentation to become a police officer is now behind bars, according to court documents.

David Kitchen, 50, of Huntington, is accused of applying for the position of police officer with the Town of Chesapeake with fraudulent paperwork.

According to court documents, in March Kitchen submitted documentation that he was a certified police officer in the State of Ohio and that he completed his training at the Collins Career enter located in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Kitchen also is accused of supplying documentation from the State of Ohio, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Council that stated he had completed training in 2006, a criminal complaint stated.

Kitchen was hired by the Mayor of Chesapeake, but a background check revealed the documentation submitted by Kitchen was fraudulent, according to officials.

Kitchen received $2,310 while employed at the Town of Chesapeake Police Department.

He was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes, document forgery, and forgery or uttering.

According to the Western Regional Jail, his bond was set at $40,000.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.