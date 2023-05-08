Mid week niceties, weather-wise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The typical MO for a May day is warm sun ending with active thunder. That “changeable” weather moniker held on Monday though the “active thunder” part was waited until late evening and overnight. While severe conditions are unlikely, a late-night wake-up call from thunder is a good bet as squalls pass overnight. Thereafter three dry days with at least partial sunshine are expected.

Tonight’s little leagues schedule saw a passing shower at some ballfields. Then overnight gusty showers will be on the prowl. The pre-dawn nature of the showers will include a few wind gusts, a downpour, and the risk of some nuisance street flooding in spots. The overnight rain will flush away the spring humidity rendering a more refreshing air mass for Tuesday. Skies will start rather dull before brightening ay Tuesday afternoon. A stiff north breeze will blow cooler air our way. Highs will hang out in the low 70s.

The Dirty Birds have their home opener at GO-MART park Tuesday evening when skies will be clearing. It will be jacket night weather-wise as temperatures fall into the low 60s by the 7th inning stretch.

Wednesday and Thursday will sports plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s before clouds and the risk of showers return by Friday.

The Mother’s Day weekend forecast may start dry but in time showers will return. Details on the weekend rain will need to be ironed out with subsequent updates.

