Woman pleads guilty to role in methamphetamine trafficking organization

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, admitting to a role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Telisa Rene McCauley, 31, of Charleston admitted to conspiring with a co-defendant to obtain methamphetamine on or about February 4, 2023. McCauley attempted to obtain methamphetamine from her co-defendant prior to that date but was told that the co-defendant was out of methamphetamine. The co-defendant then offered McCauley a discount if she would travel to obtain the methamphetamine on the co-defendant’s behalf. McCauley agreed, traveled to the designated location, and obtained methamphetamine.

Law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop as McCauley traveled back to Charleston.

Officials say a search of McCauley’s vehicle revealed approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine in the backseat.

McCauley is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.

McCauley is among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.

Six other co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending.

Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.