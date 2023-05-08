WVU head basketball Coach Huggins says he regrets live radio broadcast remarks

By Keith Morehouse
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University head basketball Coach Bob Huggins issued a statement Monday evening about something he said he regretted saying on a live radio broadcast in Cincinnati.

Mountaineer Athletics issued the following statement from Huggins:

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for —and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

No other details have been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

W.Va. leaders tout new jobs, seek wider state Route 2
West Virginia volunteer firefighter killed in the line of duty honored
Crews on scene of two-car crash in Kanawha County
