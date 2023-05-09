Breast cancer screening should start at age 40, panel says

FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to...
FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to its breast cancer screening guidance Tuesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - A federal health task force now recommends all women with an average risk of breast cancer need to start screening at age 40.

This is an update to the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force’s previous guidance.

In 2016, it recommended women get mammograms every other year starting at age 50.

The task force released the proposed update to its breast cancer screening guidance Tuesday.

The draft recommendation, which is not final, is for all people assigned female at birth, including transgender men and non-binary people.

It will be available on the task force’s website for public comment through June 5.

Groups like the American Cancer Society have already been recommending mammograms for women in their 40s.

