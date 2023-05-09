Escaped inmate with “violent tendencies” captured

Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand and a '6" and "8" on his left ankle.(OSHP)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An escaped inmate from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio has been caught in West Virginia.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on Tuesday, May 9, around 7:20 a.m., Erik Parkins, 42, of Parkersburg was captured by members of the Parkersburg Police Department.

Police searching for escaped inmate with “violent tendencies”

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Eric Parkins, and Timothy Moore, 45, of Millfield, Ohio escaped from the STAR Community Justice Center around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Moore was caught soon after the incident by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Parkins and Moore were in jail for drug related charges.

It’s unclear how they escaped, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Kanawha County
Kitchen was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes, document forgery, and forgery or...
Man accused of submitting fake documents in police officer application
WVU head basketball Coach Huggins says he regrets live radio broadcast remarks
WVU head basketball Coach Huggins says he regrets live radio broadcast remarks
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Police searching for escaped inmate with “violent tendencies”

Latest News

What to expect when you get your hearing tested with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
What to expect when you get your hearing tested with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 05/08/2023
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
The fire broke out at an abandoned home.
Crews rush to early morning fire