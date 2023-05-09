Facebook message may have cracked murder case 19 years later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - A Facebook message may have cracked a murder case that has been unsolved for 19 years.

Police say 31-year-old Kevin Clewer was stabbed more than 40 times on March 24, 2004, inside his Chicago apartment but no arrests have yet been made in the case.

His brother, Ron Clewer, says he started a Facebook page to publicize a composite sketch of a man he believes was with his brother the night he was killed who goes by the name Fernando.

In August 2020, Ron Clewer said he received a message on Facebook from a woman claiming to know who killed his brother.

Investigators followed up on the message and soon learned it was unlike others received in the past. The woman reportedly knew things about the case that have never been made public.

Ron Clewer says investigators then tracked down a person who was the man in the composite sketch.

“The police do believe that this individual along with another person was involved in Kevin’s death,” Ron Clewer said.

According to Ron Clewer, police now believe the man known as Fernando was with another man when they targeted his brother.

“They would go into a bar and find somebody who was attracted to them or attracted to one of them,” he said.

Ron Clewer says he believes his brother ended up back at his apartment after the bars closed with the two men who then drugged and stabbed him during a robbery attempt.

According to Ron Clewer, police believe both persons of interest have ties to Puerto Rico and Chicago but because of the pandemic-related restrictions when the tip came in there has been delays in the case.

Ron Clewer is now waiting for investigators to finalize the evidence they need to make an arrest. He says too many cases end up like his brother’s.

“With the number of cold case files such as Kevin’s stacking up, they don’t get a ton of attention if families don’t stay at the table and try to push for accountability,” he said.

Ron Clewer said Fernando may also go by Francisco or Adolfo. He says the man and at least one accomplice may be responsible for a string of similar crimes in Chicago between 2003 to 2005.

