FestivALL lineup announced for 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fan favorite is set to return to the city of Charleston this June.

The FestivALL lineup was announced Tuesday.

The 10-day event has mixed art forms, and organizers say is designed to turn the city into “a work of art.”

“We love to be able to bring all of this content to Charleston this is something that is near and dear to all of our hearts,” FestivALL Executive Director Mackenzie Spencer said.

This year, fan favorites like the ‘Sunrise Carriage Trail Walk’ and the ‘Mayor’s Concert’, are joined by new events like ‘An Evening with Hannah Jane’ and special performances at the ‘Dance FestivALL.’

In total, FestivALL features more than 70 events. Organizers say they work to provide an event for everyone to enjoy.

“We like to bring news things each year while also kind of falling back on old favorites, to capture folks that have done year after year with us at FestivALL,” Spencer said.

In 2022, the event brought $1,800,000 in economic impact and had attendees from 20 different states.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.