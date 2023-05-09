Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday afternoon in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said the discovery was made over an embankment near state Route 2.

Investigators received a call around 3 p.m.

According to KSP, the remains were found by two people mushroom hunting.

Tropers say the remains will be sent off for identification.

