Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens awaiting determination of cause of fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – According to staff at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, the cause of the recent fire at the mausoleum has yet to be determined.

Initial reports indicate visible damage to the crypts is limited to soot staining and all crypt fronts appear to have remained intact.

Leadership at the mausoleum is continuing to contact affected families. However, they have been unable to reach some relatives due to incomplete or outdated contact information.

Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens is asking all families that have loved ones entombed in the mausoleum to please contact the location at 304-898-0881 to provide updated contact information.

For those families planning to visit the mausoleum on Mother’s Day, an alternative memorial garden location just past the cemetery entrance is being created for families to visit and plant flowers in honor of loved ones.

Families can contact Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens for more details.

