Live Nation offering $25 tickets to multiple events during ‘Concert Week’ promotion

Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."
Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."(egon69 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Live Nation’s “Concert Week” is returning this week.

The entertainment company said it is offering $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows across the country.

“Concert Week” spans a wide variety of genres from rock and pop concerts to stand-up comedy shows.

Live Nation’s special offer runs from May 10-16.

Fans can check online to see the complete list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled concert week promotion and add tickets to their cart and proceed to checkout.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning Tuesday. The general “Concert Week” sales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and run through May 16 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.

According to Live Nation, tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 price. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Kanawha County
Kitchen was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes, document forgery, and forgery or...
Man accused of submitting fake documents in police officer application
WVU head basketball Coach Huggins says he regrets live radio broadcast remarks
WVU head basketball Coach Huggins says he regrets live radio broadcast remarks
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Police searching for escaped inmate with “violent tendencies”

Latest News

FestivALL lineup announced for 2023
FestivALL lineup announced for 2023
Jeremy Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation...
Passenger charged with hiding camera in cruise ship restroom
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
First 550 US active duty troops arriving at southern border
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: Debt deal needed next week to avoid default