Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation identifies first case of ‘rainbow fentanyl’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the first time, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has identified some confiscated drugs as “rainbow fentanyl.”

The deadly colorful pills are designed to resemble candy and drug traffickers are using them to drive addiction among young people, Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday, May 9.

“Do not be fooled by appearances – rainbow fentanyl is death disguised as candy,” Yost said. “The bottom line is this: If you’re taking a pill that wasn’t prescribed by your doctor, you can’t be certain of what you are consuming.”

In a report issued Tuesday to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, BCI’s Drug Chemistry Laboratory said the 1,025 brightly colored pills recently seized by the sheriff as part of a Columbus-area drug-trafficking investigation are rainbow fentanyl.

“These particular pills originated in Mexico but were intercepted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office before they could be distributed,” Yost said. “A special thanks to Sheriff Baldwin’s Special Investigations Unit – keep up the good work.”

“We’re certainly proud of the diligent work of our Special Investigations Unit and BCI’s lab,” said Chief Deputy Rick Minerd of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “The sad reality is drug traffickers continue to stoop to all-time lows, marketing their deadly products to Americans of all ages for the sole purpose of monetizing addiction.”

BCI has previously identified fentanyl in multiple forms, including colored powders, and in combination with other drugs, in drugs seized during investigations. But this analysis marks the bureau’s first instance of rainbow fentanyl, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has warned is a deliberate effort by traffickers to mask deadly fentanyl in a form attractive to young Americans.

The deadly pills have been showing up in many states throughout the country.

Attorney General Yost urges Ohio law enforcement agencies to stay mindful of the hazards posed by fentanyl exposure. Law enforcement officers should use universal precautions and treat all drug evidence as if it were hazardous, as fentanyl exists in multiple forms and is increasingly seen in combination with other drugs.

In 2022, BCI’s lab identified fentanyl in 9,151 items submitted by law enforcement, making up 22.1% of all drug analyses. Already in 2023, BCI’s lab has processed 2,306 items containing fentanyl.

Additionally, the lab continues to see analogs of fentanyl, including para-flouorfentanyl, which was found in 6.4% of all drug analyses conducted in 2022.

