Several bridges to be repaired or replaced in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A number of bridges throughout Huntington are about to get a facelift.

On Monday night, Huntington City Council approved the repair or replacement of seven bridges.

The projects will be funded entirely by the federal government, with no need for matching funds by the city. The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

City leaders say the bridges set to be repaired or replaced span the entire city.

Public Works Director Mark Bates said the projects are much needed.

