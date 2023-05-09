Studio 3 at GoMart BallPark ahead of Dirty Birds home opener

Taylor and Susan speak with Manager Billy Horn.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For more information, visit: https://dirtybirdsbaseball.com/

Susan and Taylor try at hotdog that was designed with Manager Billy Horn.
From pepperoni roll night to fireworks... there is a fun game for the whole family!
Bench coach Anthony Coromato on Studio 3.
The zipline has a limit of 200 pounds.
Taylor, Susan and Mike battle it out in the condiment race.

Latest News

Condiment race at Go Mart Ball Park
Zipline at Go Mart Ball Park
Inside the Charleston Dirty Birds locker room
Upcoming games for Charleston Dirty Birds
