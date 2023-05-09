Top 10 day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It was an interesting weather pattern on Tuesday. Overnight and morning rains seemed to ignore the I-64 stretch while some areas in the Coalfields (south) and in Interior Ohio and Central WV (north) did measure some decent amounts of rain, an inch or more in spots. Now for those who had the rains miss your neighborhood, you will need to water those plants the next few days, with the next rain showers not due to arrive until Friday and the weekend.

Tonight, skies will clear out as a fresh north breeze arrives. Evening temperatures will drop thru the 60s into the 50s after dark before bottoming out in the 40s with patchy fog on Wednesday morning. Then a Top 10 day will ensue with wall-to-wall blue skies and a nice breeze making for a nearly perfect day for outdoor FUN/WORK! Now there will be a high sunburn index and a mix of grass and tree pollens in the air so school kids heading to GO-MART PARK for the daytime Dirty Birds game will need to lather on an SPF 30 sunblock and for those that suffer from spring hay fever make sure you take your meds as prescribed by your doctor.

Looking ahead the air will warm to near 80 degrees by Thursday and Friday with partial sunshine. The south breeze that helps generate the warmth will also be accompanied by increased humidity levels starting Friday. So starting Friday and lasting into next week, the threat of showers and thunderstorms will be closely monitored.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.