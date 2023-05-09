Two dead following crash on Route 2

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are dead following an accident Monday night along WV Route 2.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore Hoffert, 62, of New Haven, who was traveling north, went left of center and hit a vehicle traveling southbound.

The passenger of the vehicle traveling southbound, Joseph Dzurenka, 80, of Point Pleasant, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The sheriff’s office also says Hoffert also passed away.

The driver of the vehicle going southbound on WV Route 2 is in the hospital in critical but stable condition, officials say.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday, May 8.

