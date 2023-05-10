2023 Live on the Levee concert lineup announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – On Wednesday, the City of Charleston announced the Live on the Levee concert lineup for 2023.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin along with other city leaders made the announcement on May 10 at the Overlook.

Live on the Levee will kick off Friday, May 26 at Haddad Riverfront Park on the Schoenbaum stage with veteran’s night and fireworks, says Mayor Shuler Goodwin.

The May 26 headliner band, Hair Supply, shared the stage with officials on Wednesday afternoon.

The free concert series will feature a variety of musical styles.

“We’re excited to be gearing up for a fun-filled summer in the City of Charleston,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Whether you’re down at the Levee on Friday night, catching show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, swinging by GoMart Ballpark for a game or strolling through City Center at Slack Plaza – you’ll have plenty to choose from when making plans with friends and family!”

The full list of Live on the Levee performers is as follows:

The 2023 Live on the Levee season will run from May 26 through August 18. (City of Charleston)

The 2023 Live on the Levee season will run from May 26 through August 18.

This is Moses Auto Group’s 15th year sponsoring Live on the Levee.

“This is our 15th year of bringing fun Friday nights to the people of the Kanawha Valley,” said Jeremy Nelson, Chief Operating Officer, Moses Auto Group. “We hope that everyone will bring their families and enjoy all that downtown Charleston has to offer.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.