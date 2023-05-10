2023 Saint Mary’s Gala raising money for the school of nursing
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can have an enchanted evening at the Saint Mary’s Medical Center Gala on May 20 - and help some aspiring nurses in the process.
You can learn more at Mountain Health Foundations’ Facebook page and website.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.