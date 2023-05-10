Bob Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur during radio show

(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins apologized Monday after using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.

West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it was reviewing the matter.

During a call to Cincinnati radio station WLW, Huggins, a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player from Xavier, a Jesuit school and the Bearcats’ crosstown rival.

“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said. “I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything.

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.”

Later Monday, Huggins issued a statement saying he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.

“As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

In a separate statement, West Virginia’s athletic department said Huggins’ remarks “were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values. Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department.”

Huggins spent 16 seasons at Cincinnati before being fired in 2005 in a power struggle with the school’s president as well as the aftermath of a 2004 drunken driving arrest. After spending one season at Kansas State, Huggins took his dream job at West Virginia, his alma mater, in 2007.

Huggins was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead following crash on Route 2
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.
Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Escaped inmate with “violent tendencies” captured
The fire broke out at an abandoned home.
Crews rush to early morning fire
Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Latest News

Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage
Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage
Brandon Butcher Delivers the Forecast for Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Tuesday Sectional play
Tuesday Sectional play