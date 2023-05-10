Boyd County Clerk encourages early voting for Kentucky primary

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ballot season has arrived in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear looks to retain his position.

The Kentucky Primary Election is Tuesday, May 16 but voters can begin early voting Thursday, May 11. Early voting ends May 13. The voting centers will remain open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston says early voting works to serve the voters.

“This gives you three days spread out and gives you more time to vote because everyone has a busy schedule,” Johnston said.

He said the early voting process will be key in offering more opportunities to vote in this year’s elections and next year’s presidential election.

He reminds voters to bring a valid photo identification card, as they are required to complete the voting process.

