Crude oil spill from illegal dumping investigated in Clay County

Crude oil spill investigated in Clay County
Crude oil spill investigated in Clay County(WVDEP)
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Illegal dumping that resulted in a crude oil spill into Big Otter Creek is being investigated, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday.

The incident happened just north of the Exxon station on state Route 16, according to the WVDEP. It happened sometime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say it appears a dual rear-wheel truck was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the WVDEP at 304-926-0499 ext. 49720 or through the agency’s Contact Us page here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead following crash on Route 2
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.
Parkins has a tattoo behind his right eat, between the tumb and index finger on his left hand...
Escaped inmate with “violent tendencies” captured
The fire broke out at an abandoned home.
Crews rush to early morning fire
Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Latest News

Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell throws up wide receiver Cam Pedro as they celebrate a...
Herd heading to Horseshoe in 2024
Boyd County Clerk encourages early voting for Kentucky primary
Boyd County Clerk encourages early voting for Kentucky primary
Journey Through Parenthood | Teacher Appreciation Week
Journey Through Parenthood | Teacher Appreciation Weekend
Gift baskets for Mother's Day
Gift baskets for Mother’s Day