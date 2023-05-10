Crude oil spill from illegal dumping investigated in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Illegal dumping that resulted in a crude oil spill into Big Otter Creek is being investigated, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday.

The incident happened just north of the Exxon station on state Route 16, according to the WVDEP. It happened sometime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say it appears a dual rear-wheel truck was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the WVDEP at 304-926-0499 ext. 49720 or through the agency’s Contact Us page here.

