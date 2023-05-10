Dirty Birds fall in home opener

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lancaster Barnstormers jumped out to an early five run lead and beat the Charleston Dirty Birds 8-3 in the home opener at GoMart Ballpark. Lancaster had 14 hits in the win and Charleston had home runs by Montrell Marshall and Bobby Bradley. The Dirty Birds fall to 1-7 and have lost seven straight and are back on the field Wednesday morning with a 10:35 first pitch.

Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday night.

