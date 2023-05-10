Fans flock to GoMart Ballpark for Dirty Birds home opener

Fans flocked Tuesday evening to the Dirty Birds home opener in Charleston, West Virginia.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a long stretch of games on the road to start the season, skies cleared in Charleston for Dirty Birds Fans to migrate to GoMart Bark for the team’s home opener Tuesday.

Fans came from all over the Mountain State to watch the team take on the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are celebrating their home opener Tuesday night in the capital city.

“I try to come to as many games as I can throughout the year and I said I wouldn’t miss it for opening night,” said Randy Estep of Charleston. “I like the fans, the crowds the enthusiasm!”

Other fans are building on new traditions like Adrian Crowder of Campbells Creek.

“With the bird gang we formed last year,” he said. “We’re excited to be out here with the homies and see some kids have fun.”

The Charleston Dirty Bird continue their series at home for the remainder of the week.

See the full schedule here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead following crash on Route 2
1 dead after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Kanawha County
Kitchen was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes, document forgery, and forgery or...
Man accused of submitting fake documents in police officer application
WVU head basketball Coach Huggins says he regrets live radio broadcast remarks
WVU head basketball Coach Huggins says he regrets live radio broadcast remarks
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Tuesday Sectional play
Tuesday Sectional play
Dirty Birds lose
Dirty Birds lose
Huntington High win in unique fashion Tuesday night in sectional play
It’s “May Madness” in WV
Lancaster jumps out to big lead early and top Charleston 8-3
Dirty Birds fall in home opener