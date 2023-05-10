Fans flock to GoMart Ballpark for Dirty Birds home opener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a long stretch of games on the road to start the season, skies cleared in Charleston for Dirty Birds Fans to migrate to GoMart Bark for the team’s home opener Tuesday.

Fans came from all over the Mountain State to watch the team take on the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are celebrating their home opener Tuesday night in the capital city.

“I try to come to as many games as I can throughout the year and I said I wouldn’t miss it for opening night,” said Randy Estep of Charleston. “I like the fans, the crowds the enthusiasm!”

Other fans are building on new traditions like Adrian Crowder of Campbells Creek.

“With the bird gang we formed last year,” he said. “We’re excited to be out here with the homies and see some kids have fun.”

The Charleston Dirty Bird continue their series at home for the remainder of the week.

