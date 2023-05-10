Gritt’s Farm to Table Dinners

Keep your eye on the Gritt's Farm website and Facebook page for tickets.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Gritt’s Farm to Table Dinners feature four delectable courses prepared by Chef Jesse Lyons, owner of Coco’s Kitchen & Cafe of Charleston, West Virginia.

Each course is prepared using fresh ingredients from Gritt’s Farm and local farmers.

Tickets are available online at grittsfarm.com several weeks prior to each dinner.

Gritt’s Farm to Table Dinner dates are May 20th (SOLD OUT), June 10th, July 29th & August 19th.

