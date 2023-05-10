Herd heading to Horseshoe in 2024
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall football fans don’t have far to travel in 2024 as the Ohio State Buckeyes announced Wednesday they are hosting the Herd. The two teams will play September 21st , 2024 at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State and Marshall have met twice previously on the football field. Back in 2004, Ohio State needed a Mike Nugent 55-yard field goal as time expired to win, 24-21; and in 2010 Ohio State defeated Marshall, 45-7.
