Herd heading to Horseshoe in 2024

Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell throws up wide receiver Cam Pedro as they celebrate a...
Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell throws up wide receiver Cam Pedro as they celebrate a touchdown against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall football fans don’t have far to travel in 2024 as the Ohio State Buckeyes announced Wednesday they are hosting the Herd. The two teams will play September 21st , 2024 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State and Marshall have met twice previously on the football field. Back in 2004, Ohio State needed a Mike Nugent 55-yard field goal as time expired to win, 24-21; and in 2010 Ohio State defeated Marshall, 45-7.

