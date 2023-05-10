Herd heading to Horseshoe in 2024

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall football fans don’t have far to travel in 2024 as the Ohio State Buckeyes announced Wednesday they are hosting the Herd. The two teams will play September 21st , 2024 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State and Marshall have met twice previously on the football field. Back in 2004, Ohio State needed a Mike Nugent 55-yard field goal as time expired to win, 24-21; and in 2010 Ohio State defeated Marshall, 45-7.

Headed to the Shoe in 24.



🆚 Ohio State

🟢 September 21, 2024

⚪️ https://t.co/1THrKPtyut pic.twitter.com/4t4e3zkwV8 — Marshall Football (@HerdFB) May 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.