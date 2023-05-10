It’s “May Madness” in WV

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s sectional tournament time for both baseball and softball in the Mountain State with Huntington High winning in wacky fashion at Cabell Midland. Also on Tuesday, Spring Valley topped Lincoln County, Hurricane came back from a 5-1 deficit to beat Parkersburg and the George Washington softball team took two from #1 St. Albans to win the sectional title.

Here are the highlights from all four games as seen Tuesday night on WSAZ.

