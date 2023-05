PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Public Safety is warning drivers to use caution on US 23.

Both lanes of US 23 are closed north of Northpoint School due to a collision.

Authorities warn that the lanes could be closed for an extended amount of time. Pikeville PD, Coal Run PD, KSP, Pikeville EM, Pikeville FD and Coal Run FD are on site.

