Ohio pulls away from Herd

Bobcats use a five run sixth inning to beat the Herd
Bobcats use a five run sixth inning to beat the Herd(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats used a five run sixth inning to beat Marshall Tuesday afternoon at the Kennedy Center. Ohio belted out 12 hits in the win as they improve to 17-25 overall while Marshall falls to 16-30.

Marshall’s Daniel Carinci hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Herd the early lead but Ohio countered with one run in the fifth to tie it up. Ohio took the lead for good on a solo home run by Will Sturek.

Ohio heads back to MAC play when they go to Western Michigan while Marshall hits the road to play at Morehead State on Wednesday. Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead following crash on Route 2
1 dead after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Kanawha County
Kitchen was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes, document forgery, and forgery or...
Man accused of submitting fake documents in police officer application
WVU head basketball Coach Huggins says he regrets live radio broadcast remarks
WVU head basketball Coach Huggins says he regrets live radio broadcast remarks
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Tuesday Sectional play
Tuesday Sectional play
Dirty Birds lose
Dirty Birds lose
Huntington High win in unique fashion Tuesday night in sectional play
It’s “May Madness” in WV
Lancaster jumps out to big lead early and top Charleston 8-3
Dirty Birds fall in home opener