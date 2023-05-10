Ohio pulls away from Herd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats used a five run sixth inning to beat Marshall Tuesday afternoon at the Kennedy Center. Ohio belted out 12 hits in the win as they improve to 17-25 overall while Marshall falls to 16-30.

Marshall’s Daniel Carinci hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Herd the early lead but Ohio countered with one run in the fifth to tie it up. Ohio took the lead for good on a solo home run by Will Sturek.

Ohio heads back to MAC play when they go to Western Michigan while Marshall hits the road to play at Morehead State on Wednesday. Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports.

