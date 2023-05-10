Police officer accused of using dead man’s credit card after investigating his death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CNN) - Florida authorities say a former St. Cloud police officer has been arrested for stealing and using a dead man’s credit card information.

Police said police officer Dianne Ferreira took the man’s information after responding to a medical call in which he died from a cardiac incident.

Ferreira is accused of taking pictures of the man’s credit card and identification as first responders were gathering information about the patient and his wallet was open.

Authorities launched an investigation after a family member noticed fraudulent credit card transactions in April.

Ferreira was immediately relieved of her duties without pay before resigning.

She is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges including credit card fraud.

Ferreira was booked into jail on a $4,000 bond.

