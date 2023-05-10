Second person files lawsuit against WVSP for alleged Logan County incident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by a second person who alleges she was raped by a West Virginia State Police trooper in Logan County.

Filed in Kanawha County, the suit alleges the woman was abducted from a bar in Logan County by a WVSP trooper in July 2021.

According to the suit, the alleged victim reported she was thrown into a vehicle parked near the back door of the bar, raped by the trooper and left on the parking lot of another bar.

The woman reported that she was told by other investigators in Logan County not to report the alleged rape and not to go to the hospital.

American Legion Post 19 is also named in the lawsuit.

