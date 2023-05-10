Small business in Huntington broken into

The owner says this sets them behind as they prepare for Mother's Day.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A small business in Huntington is dealing with a disheartening setback.

Roslyn Bradshaw moved her charcuterie business, Boujee Boards by Roz, into the Progress Building along 8th Street in January.

On Tuesday morning, she arrived to find clear evidence they’d had unwelcome visitors.

During the break-in, she says the thief or thieves took a number of items including their credit card processing system, food, and dishwashing liquid.

The building is located next to Huntington City Hall and across from the Cabell County Courthouse. Bradshaw expected the location to feel plenty secure when she moved in.

“You’d think you’re pretty safe in this area, but you can’t put anything past anyone in any area,” she said.

Bradshaw says it’s especially bad timing with this happening the week leading up to Mother’s Day.

“We have a lot of orders and a lot of mothers I want to make happy,” she said. “It’s definitely going to affect our business.”

Kit Henshaw is a friend of Bradshaw’s.

“It breaks my heart to see that happening to somebody that puts so much into the community, to have something taken away,” Henshaw said.

Bradshaw says Huntington Police collected evidence at the scene and are reviewing security video from a neighboring business, and she’s optimistic whoever’s responsible will be caught.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

