Colorado K9 officer who died saving lives honored in Washington D.C.

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - El Paso County, Colorado Sheriff Joseph Roybal said when negotiations failed to stop a suspect disturbing the peace with a firearm, his deputies needed to take action.

“Fearing that there would be lives at risk, our K9 handler deployed partner K9 Jinx, who subdued the suspect, saving lives, ultimately by sacrificing his own that night,” Roybal said.

Jinx was honored along with other K9 officers killed in the line of duty at a ceremony in Washington D.C. Thursday as part of police week.

Roybal says people love dogs for many reasons, but that night, Jinx showed the best qualities of man’s best friend.

“Their love. The undenying love and devotion to their human partners is unmistakable, and that was a perfect demonstration of that that fateful evening.”

Roybal honored police dogs making that same sacrifice across the country during the K9 ceremony for National Police week by ringing a bell when their name was called.

“It was absolutely an honor. As I was standing there it was very surreal. As the wind would have it, when the roses were being placed, I could smell the roses as I rang the bell.”

Roybal said it’s important to remember the roll all K9 officers play in keeping the public safe.

“Hope, love, and commitment. The undoubted sacrifice and commitment that our K9 partners have for their human partners, that they lay down their lives to save those of their human partners.”

National Police Week runs through Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
File photo of Live on the Levee season
2023 Live on the Levee concert lineup announced
Coach Huggins hit with game suspension, pay cut following offensive comments
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect
The owner says this sets them behind as they prepare for Mother's Day.
Small business in Huntington broken into

Latest News

Brad Layman, who works with the Lawrence County, Ohio QRT, says they started this initiative...
Operation Bridge aimed to expand treatment opportunities
Neighbors say they've lost hope over the property in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue.
‘It’s almost like I’m fighting a lost cause,’ nearly a year later; neighbors remain frustrated over unkept home
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
Elon Musk says he’s found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
The pursuit was between Jackson and Mason Counties.
Man arrested in lengthy pursuit across county lines
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-11-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-11-23