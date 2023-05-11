FestivALL Charleston

The FestivALL Summer Art Fair at Capitol Market is each Saturday and Sunday in the month of May.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The artists particpating are:

May 13-14, 2023

  • Echo Lit (Printmaking)
  • Mallymoon Handmade (Ceramics/Pottery)
  • HepCatz Design (Illustrations/Paper Goods)
  • Reflection in a Pool (Photography)
  • Bear Branch Jewelry (Jewelry)

May 20-21, 2023

  • Hippies Daughter (Textile)
  • Patty Stewart Art (Fine Art)
  • Ellie’s Emporium (Pottery/Ceramics, Carved Gourds and Eggs)
  • Made by Meish (Limestone Carvings, Relief Prints, Hand Painted Stone Ornaments, Greeting Cards & Stickers)
  • Simple Minded Bath Co. (Bath & Body)

May 27-28, 2023

  • Doug LaRocca Art (Printmaking)
  • Wingard Pottery (Ceramics/Pottery)
  • Villa DiTrapano, Inc. (Specialty Food)
  • Black Locust Woodshop (Woodworking)
  • John Brown (Author)

FestivALL is June 9-18.

Some of the events coming are:

  • Sunrise Carriage Trail Walk
  • Mayor’s Concert at Slack Plaza
  • Comedian, magician, contortionist Jonathan Burns
  • Capitol Street Art Fair & Children’s Art Fair

For more information, visit: https://festivallcharleston.com/

