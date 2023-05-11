FestivALL Charleston
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
The FestivALL Summer Art Fair at Capitol Market is each Saturday & Sunday in the month of May.
The artists particpating are:
May 13-14, 2023
- Echo Lit (Printmaking)
- Mallymoon Handmade (Ceramics/Pottery)
- HepCatz Design (Illustrations/Paper Goods)
- Reflection in a Pool (Photography)
- Bear Branch Jewelry (Jewelry)
May 20-21, 2023
- Hippies Daughter (Textile)
- Patty Stewart Art (Fine Art)
- Ellie’s Emporium (Pottery/Ceramics, Carved Gourds and Eggs)
- Made by Meish (Limestone Carvings, Relief Prints, Hand Painted Stone Ornaments, Greeting Cards & Stickers)
- Simple Minded Bath Co. (Bath & Body)
May 27-28, 2023
- Doug LaRocca Art (Printmaking)
- Wingard Pottery (Ceramics/Pottery)
- Villa DiTrapano, Inc. (Specialty Food)
- Black Locust Woodshop (Woodworking)
- John Brown (Author)
FestivALL is June 9-18.
Some of the events coming are:
- Sunrise Carriage Trail Walk
- Mayor’s Concert at Slack Plaza
- Comedian, magician, contortionist Jonathan Burns
- Capitol Street Art Fair & Children’s Art Fair
For more information, visit: https://festivallcharleston.com/
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.