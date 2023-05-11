Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Milton Elementary School

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are big developments happening in Milton.

Cabell County School Officials are breaking ground on the new Milton Elementary School.

Students, staff, and parents have been waiting a long time for this groundbreaking.

The site is located along Newmans Branch Road within view of Interstate 64.

In January, we showed you the renderings of what the school will look like.

It’ll be two stories with kindergarteners and 1st graders on the first floor.

The biggest perk is not being in the flood zone.

Teachers are looking forward to the day when cleaning flood water and mud out of their classrooms will no longer be a concern.

Renderings of new Milton Elementary shared

