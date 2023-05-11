Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Milton Elementary School

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are big developments happening in Milton.

Cabell County School Officials are breaking ground on the new Milton Elementary School.

Students, staff, and parents have been waiting a long time for this groundbreaking.

The site is located along Newmans Branch Road within view of Interstate 64.

In January, we showed you the renderings of what the school will look like.

It’ll be two stories with kindergarteners and 1st graders on the first floor.

The biggest perk is not being in the flood zone.

Teachers are looking forward to the day when cleaning flood water and mud out of their classrooms will no longer be a concern.

For a look at virtual renderings of the new building shared by McKinley Architecture >>> CLICK HERE.

Renderings of new Milton Elementary shared

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
File photo of Live on the Levee season
2023 Live on the Levee concert lineup announced
Coach Huggins hit with game suspension, pay cut following offensive comments
The owner says this sets them behind as they prepare for Mother's Day.
Small business in Huntington broken into
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

The new building will be located along Newmans Branch Road within view of Interstate 64.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Milton Elementary School
Walk for Foster Care
Mission West Virginia hosts walk for foster care
Walk for Foster Care
Walk for Foster Care
Local gaming company launches Kickstarter for new card game
Local gaming company launches Kickstarter for new card game